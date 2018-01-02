Transcript for Michigan police apologize to victim of former USA Gymnastics team doctor

Next tonight, a staggering new number. More than 250 women have now come forward to say former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused them. Among them, a young woman who came forward to police in 2004. They did not believe her, and tonight, they are now apologizing. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Brianne Randall gay was unwavering as she faced Larry Nassar in court. Mr. Nassar's abuse went on for too long because nobody was listening to us. Reporter: Sharing how at 17 years old, she went to police back in 2004 when the former msu doctor sexually abused her under the guise of medical treatment. The police questioned you, and you had the audacity to tell them I had misunderstood this treatment, because I was not comfortable with my body. How dare you? Reporter: Today, finally, after 14 years, officials from meridian township, Michigan, offered her a public apology. On behalf of the community, our police department, to you Brianna, we failed you. We let you down. Reporter: At the time, Nassar told police he used a legitimate medical technique, showed them mad call journals, even a power point presentation. But police never consulted an outside medical expert or told msu and closed the case. We are sorry that we were manipulated and deceived. Reporter: Today, Brianne listened in by video conference, saying she first got a private apology weeks ago. I immediately broke down as they apologized. This was a phone call I had been waiting almost 14 years for. Reporter: She says she's now focused on making systematic changes to protect victims of sexual abuse and partnering with that police station to do so.

