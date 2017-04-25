Transcript for Michigan teen gets a special surprise after a bone marrow transplant

"America strong." The high school senior, her fight, and the devoted team taking her to the prom. She was the little girl who always loved school, and loved dance. Now, a senior in Grand Rapids, Michigan. But last year, she learned something, and she was determined to explain her diagnosis to her friends. A rare blood condition. It's basically, your bone marrow is not working. It's failing. Reporter: She began intensive treatments. For the past three months. A hospital teacher giving her an ap biology lesson. When she turned 18, they brought the birthday party to her. There are a lot of people who love you. So, happy birthday ??? happy birthday to you ??? Reporter: At the end of 69 days in isolation following a bone marrow transplant, the celebration. But she's still vulnerable to infection. She was afraid she'd miss the prom, but the team at the hospital was at it again. A 1949 Cadillac picking her up. On the way to the prom, her friends waiting. I think today was amazing. They went beyond my expectation of what I thought it was going to be. Determined to take her to the prom. We're rooting for you. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir. We hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

