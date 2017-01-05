Transcript for Mid-air turbulence leaves more than 2 dozen people hurt

scare. The passenger jet rocked by severe turbulence, more than two dozen people hurt. Passengerses toed around the cabin. Many being treated for broken bones. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: The video is dramatic. Passengers bloodied, bruised, some with broken bones. Thrown around the aeroflight Boeing 777 from Moscow to bangok. Just look at the mess left behind. 25 hospitalized, four children, including a baby. Several passengers undergoing surgeries. The plane slammed by sudden midair by shifting winds, called clear air turbulence. This happens when there's a disturbance between two jet streams and the plane flies in between them. Passengers on this flight saying they were hurled onto the ceiling. The pilots unable to give any warning. Many were out of their seats when the turbulence hit out of nowhere. When you are sitting down, you have your seatbelt on because at any point you could hit this kind of turbulence. Reporter: And this kind of violent turbulence happens more than you'd think. In the past ten years over American skies, 424 major injuries. And David, you might be wondering, why can't pilots tell whether there's any clear air turbulence ahead? Well, there just isn't any radar that can detect it. At least not yet. David? Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.