round out another week with you. Several fast-moving stories. The bombshell decision from a military judge at ft. Bragg and president trump's response. The judge giving sergeant Bowe Bergdahl no prison time after endangering his comrades who went to find him. President trump calling the sentencing a complete and total disgra disgrace. Martha Raddatz leading us off. Reporter: The images of Bowe Bergdahl's release are searing. After five years of brutal confinement in exchange for five Taliban prisoners, berghdahl emerged haunted, hollow, blinking back the sunlight of which he had seen so little before being whisked away. In his first television interview with British filmmaker Sean Langan, Bergdahl said he had been tortured and caged after repeatedly trying to escape. It's a cage that was welded together. About seven foot long, six foot wide. Reporter: But for some any sympathy for Bergdahl quickly evaporated when stories of those wounded while trying to find the deserter emerged. Sergeant mark Allen was shot in the head during a search mission, no longer able to walk or talk, his wife tearfully testified about her husband's inability to reach out to her. Navy seal Jimmy hatch had his leg ripped apart by a bullet. I was laying there. Initially I thought, man I'm dead. 'Cause I'm so close, I can't move. Reporter: But no one was more crystal of Bergdahl than then candidate Donald Trump. He is a traitor, a no good traitor who should have been executed. Reporter: And after today 'S verdict, those feelings emerged once again. President trump calling the court decision " a completely and total disgrace to our country and to our military." Ironically trump may have had something to do with the decision not to jail Bergdahl. The military judge saying he had found trump's comments disturbing. And might make them a mitigating factor in his sentencing decision. Let's get to Martha in Washington. We saw the pictures of Bergdahl and he's still in his army uniform. He is but he will be dishonorably discharged although his attorneys are appealing that because they say he will miss out on veterans' health benefits they say he badly needs. Martha thank you.

