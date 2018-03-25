Transcript for Millions across the Midwest are digging out of the snow

Let's turn to a new storm taking shape and targeting millions tonight. After a major blast of weather dump heavy snow from the midwest to Virginia. Sam champion is tracking it all tonight. Reporter: Tonight, millions digging out from a band of spring snow, 1,200 miles long, across 11 states. Up to 14 inches of snow in Minnesota. In Iowa, up to 17 1/2 inches of snow. This tractor trailer, stuck in its tracks. Up to ten inches in parts of Indiana. Car up on car, stranded, with hazard lights flashing. My car got stuck on the ice, it couldn't move. Reporter: In Ohio, this SUV spinning off the road right into this building. Meanwhile, whiteout conditions in Illinois. This truck toppled onto its side. At least two dozen weather-related crashes reported in Virginia. And it took a truck and chain to pull this car out the drifts. Sam, can you time out the next storm for us? You're right, there's another one behind this one. A lot more rain than snow. But it could have severe storms. Spinning up the storms, the severe threat. And there could be three to four inches of rain with this. Up toward Minneapolis, 1 to 3 inches of snow. But a little good news, some milder air getting up to the east coast. Washington, D.C., 64. Philadelphia, 60. Can't quite go 60 in New York and Boston yet. We'll take the warmer weather.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.