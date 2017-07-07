Transcript for Millions in path of deadly storms from Kentucky to Pennsylvania

The severe weather moving in tonight just as we start the weekend already millions in the path of deadly storms from Kentucky to Pennsylvania. Wind gusts nearly ninety miles per hour blamed for killing a 72 year old homeowner knocking a large tree right on it was house and Grand Haven Michigan. Flash flooding washing away streets and subverting Carson Cape Cod Massachusetts. Here's ABC's GO but he is now. Tonight powerful storms racing needs. Intense rain snarling New York's morning commute roadways flooded from New Jersey to Massachusetts sold shut down. This is a major street here are New York City going right through Central Park but today nothing is going through here. Subway stations turned in the waterfall. This after more than 200 severe weather reports in the last point four hours. Powerful winds slamming the Great Lakes region at the squall line moved through that sounded like it jet engine. The jet plane was just park there. There was solo. Just above ninety miles per hour in parts of west Michigan a security camera catching a flying trampoline. Landing on a par. In Grand Haven a 72 year old men killed when a tree crashed onto a home those storms knocking out power for a 140000. And David those stores brought torrential rains New York City falling in over an inch an hour and they're firing up again from Pennsylvania to Kentucky it's going to be a rough night days. They are moving through quickly GO thank you let's get right to meteorologist rob Marciano he's live along New York's west side Alley tonight force tracking these storms hey rob. Hi David filing and it drives like your New York but it's not gonna last lot of heavy rain across eastern New England. Is out to sea or report happens as the rain less than two hours. Through cape got incredible the storms tonight they'll hear it through Cincinnati and through Dayton Ohio Indianapolis getting hammered those watches are up until 11 o'clock tonight. They should weaken after midnight to mark by tomorrow morning to some leftover storms across the east Al west that he continues more advisories or warnings out. Just feel that we had record today across Las Vegas Phoenix and Palm Springs 122. Incredible scene nor more those numbers with more records falling tomorrow. David all right rob Marciano tracking and L will be watching to rub this week.

