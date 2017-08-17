Millions of people on severe weather alerts from Michigan to Pennsylvania

More
At least 7 tornadoes have been reported in the Midwest and 3 tropical storms in the Atlantic.
1:22 | 08/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions of people on severe weather alerts from Michigan to Pennsylvania

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49286259,"title":"Millions of people on severe weather alerts from Michigan to Pennsylvania","duration":"1:22","description":"At least 7 tornadoes have been reported in the Midwest and 3 tropical storms in the Atlantic.","url":"/WNT/video/millions-people-severe-weather-alerts-michigan-pennsylvania-49286259","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.