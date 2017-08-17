-
Now Playing: Severe weather moves east
-
Now Playing: Wildfires, severe weather hit July 4th weekend
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat in multiple states
-
Now Playing: July 4th brings severe weather to parts of US
-
Now Playing: Severe weather affects millions across the US
-
Now Playing: Frightening tornado caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Tornado passes through Alberta, Canada
-
Now Playing: Tornado batters North Carolina elementary school
-
Now Playing: Possible tornado rips through county fair
-
Now Playing: Millions of people on severe weather alerts from Michigan to Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Footage revealed of chilling deadly inmate escape in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Car theft caught on camera in New Mexico
-
Now Playing: First responders rush to stop a suicidal man in Manhattan
-
Now Playing: Nation gears up for greatest cosmic light show on Earth
-
Now Playing: Celebrity makeup artist dolls up his mother to help her cope
-
Now Playing: Bride surprises dad by wearing Chicago Bears-themed wedding dress for their dance
-
Now Playing: Sisters, ages 10 and 12, launch a solar eclipse project with NASA
-
Now Playing: How to pick the best jeans for your body shape
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Must-haves for $20 and under
-
Now Playing: Total solar eclipse sparks travel frenzy