-
Now Playing: Police rescue man from fiery car
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama
-
Now Playing: 911 calls from Amtrak commuter train crash released
-
Now Playing: Dangerous snow storms moving across the US
-
Now Playing: 4 Ohio teens accused of murder
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee police drag 2 people out of burning car
-
Now Playing: Newborn left alone in 'baby box' is adopted just in time for Christmas
-
Now Playing: Workers finish installing crystal panels in 2018 Times Square New Year's Eve Ball
-
Now Playing: So long 2017
-
Now Playing: Yellowstone a tranquil scene with snowfall
-
Now Playing: Young girl receives new hearing aids from family whose daughter died
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy among victims found dead in basement
-
Now Playing: Small plane slides off runway at Indiana airport
-
Now Playing: Meet the mailman who delivered 'good news' during World War II
-
Now Playing: Unprecedented security expected in Times Square on New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Waterfall left frozen by cold temps
-
Now Playing: 2017's year in photos
-
Now Playing: Meet the Nebraska man bringing holiday cheer to hurricane-ravaged Florida communities
-
Now Playing: Teens charged with murder after dropping sandbag off overpass
-
Now Playing: Husband of murdered woman 'powerless' to solve the crime