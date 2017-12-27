Transcript for Milwaukee police drag 2 people out of burning car

??? Time now for our index. And the rescue by police in Milwaukee, all caught on body cam. Watch your foot! Watch your foot! Watch your foot! Watch your foot! Officers dragging two people from a burning car. Police say a 1999 pontiac grand am was speeding and lost contr control, striking a utility pole. Three teenagers rushed to the hospital. The driver of that car cited for reckless driving. And the allegation against president trump's excampaign manager, Corey Lewandowski. He's accused of sexual assault. Singer joy villa saying he slapped her on the buttocks without her permission. The pro-trump singer reportedly contacted D.C. Police to diskousz filing charges about the incident, which she says took place at a poll day party. Lewandowski telling fox business N network today he's going to let the process play forward. And the prince and the president. We're learning more now about the candid bbc conversation between prince Harry and former president Obama. His first interview since leaving office, recorded at the invictus games in the fall. And while neither mentioned Mr. Obama's successor by name, the former president issued a warning about social media and leadership. One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities, they can be just cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases. Mr. Obama saying it's harder to be obnoxious and cruel in person. When we come back, the amazing connection on Facebook.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.