Transcript for Miss America CEO resigns over email scandal

Tonight, the massive shake in the miss America organization. Dozens of former pageant winners demanding change, and tonight getting it. The latest now from ABC's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Tonight, the man at the center of the miss America scandal is out. CEO Sam Haskell resigning, effective immediately, after leaked e-mails from 2014 exposed alleged crude, sexist and derogatory comments about contestants and winners. 2013 miss America Mallory Hagan, belittled for her weight and love life. Having someone bully you, belittle you, demean you, degrade you in any way is not okay. No matter what. Reporter: Hagan is 1 of more than 50 former miss Americas calling for Haskell and others to go, several describing a toxic environment. After giving up my crown I didn't go back to the miss America pageant for five years just because I was so hurt by the way I was treated. Reporter: Haskell telling ABC those e-mails were conveniently edited. The events are not as described, but admitting "His mistake is a mistake of words." The pageant president, chairman, and another board member, all stepping down too. Tonight, former miss America's Gretchen Carlson says, it's not enough. They want a full house cleaning. They say the women of miss America are determined to take their pageant back, Tom. A full house cleeng. Gloria, thank you.

