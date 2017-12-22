Transcript for Miss America's CEO Sam Haskell suspended

Now the fire storm erupting around the miss America pageant. At least 49 former winners demanding the CEO and board member resign after offensive internal e-mails about former contestants was made. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. ??? The pageantry of miss America replaced by pandemonium tonight this after Haskell's emails from 2014 were leaked to the Huffington post. Exposing alleged sexist, crude and demeaning conversations. Miss New York! Reporter: 2013, miss America Mallory Hagan is the subject of derogatory comments about her love life and weight. Having someone bully you, belittle you, demean you, degrade you in any way is not okay no matter what. Reporter: She's now one of 49 former miss Americas demanding Haskell and others step down. Describing a culture of abuse. Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson who won the pageant in 1989 tweeted. "Every Mao executive & board member who engaged in such crude behavior & signed off on it like it was no big deal should resign immediately." Linsey Davis joins us now. Late word tonight that some of the pressure from the former miss America winners is actually work zmrg you're right, Tom, we just learned that the board voted to suspend CEO Sam Haskell and another board member stepped down. We did reach out to Haskell he's not responded to our request for comment.

