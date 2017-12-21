Transcript for Missing baby found safe and unharmed in Houston

Next this evening, from Houston, a baby stolen, just 6 weeks old, found safe and unharmed tonight. An amber alert had been issued after her mother was found stabbed to death. Tonight, a suspect is in custody, and police have now revealed a stunning tale. ABC's Marcus Moore from Houston. Reporter: Tonight, the stunning twist in the case of a missing 6-week-old baby in Texas. Houston police now say this woman murdered her friend, then kidnapped the baby who she claimed as her own. Pretty horrific home side. Reporter: Investigators saying Erika miranda-alvarez recently miscarried. Faked a pregnancy to hide the miscarriage from her boyfriend and kidnapped little shamali flores. The baby, the focus of an urgent amber alert, found just after midnight this morning with miranda-alvarez and her boyfriend. Based off pictures, detectives determined the infant child was that of shamali. She did not put up a fight. She was cooperative. Reporter: Police say Alvarez and 33-year-old Carolina flores met each other five years ago, through flores' brother. Investigators finding no signs of forced entry into her apartment, where a family member discovered her dead from multiple stab wounds. Tonight, miranda-alvarez is charged with capital murder in her friend's death. And Marcus Moore with us live tonight from Houston. It is a relief that that baby is okay tonight, Marcus. But what more are you learning from investigators at this hour? Reporter: Well, David, I can tell you that right now, the baby is doing well, she was taken to the hospital as a precaution. And police tonight believe her

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.