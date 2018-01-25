Transcript for Missing FBI text messages recovered

There's also news this evening about those missing FBI text messages, the department of justice today announcing it has now recovered many of the personal messages between two FBI staffers, one of whom worked on Robert Mueller's team before being asked to leave. And what about that reference to a secret society? Here's ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas now. Reporter: Resident trump and his Republican allies made it out to be a scandal -- the idea that the FBI lost months of personal text messages between a FBI agent who served on the special counsel's team and an FBI lawyer. If you take a look at, you know, the five months worth of missing texts, that's a lot of missing texts. And as I said yesterday, that's primetime. So, you do sort of like at that and say, what's going on? Reporter: The FBI said the texts were lost though a technical glitch that affected thousands of bureau devices. The president compared it to watergate. But tonight, the justice department revealing that many of those missing texts have now been recovered. In some of the personal messages that have been released, FBI agent Peter strzok and lawyer Lisa page, seen here, discuss the presidential campaign. Both expressing distan for Donald Trump. Page writing, "God, trump is a loathsome human." Strzok responds, "Yet he may win. America will get what the voting public deserves." The texts fueling Republican claims that the FBI is biased against trump, even though some of the messages also trash liberals. Page writing at one point, "I just saw my first Bernie Sanders bumper sticker. Made me want to key the car." Robert Mueller removed strzok from his team last summer after learning of the text messages. But some Republicans say the texts point to a so-called anti-Trump conspiracy within the FBI. This week, GOP senator Ron Johnson focusing on one text message referencing a secret society. And that secret society -- we have an informant that's talking about a group that were holding secret meetings off-site. There is so much smoke here. There's so much suspicions. Let's stop there. A secret society -- secret meetings off-site of the justice department? Correct. Reporter: But then ABC news and others obtained the actual text. Page writing, "Are you even going to give out your calendars? Seems kind of depressing. Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society." Its meaning wholly unclear, and sources speculating that the secret society reference was meant in jest, a joke, something even senator Johnson today seemed willing to consider. Do you agree that it appeared to be in jest? It's a real possibility. Okay, Pierre Thomas live from Washington tonight. You heard jor Johnson right there acknowledging it is a real possibility that this text about a secret society was a joke. But senator Johnson also claimed to have an informant who said a group of FBI employees was holding secret meetings and tonight, one top Democrat is demanding proof now of these meetings? Reporter: David, senator Johnson is the chair of the homeland security committee and tonight, the committee's top Democrat, Claire Mccaskill is demanding, quote, hard evidence about that informant. Essentially calling him out. So far, senator Johnson has not offered anymore specifics. Pierre, thank you. Next tonight, to the widening fallout from the usa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.