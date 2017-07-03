Transcript for Mississippi train collision leaves dozens injured and at least 3 dead

Deadly collision between a freight train at a charter bus several dead multiple injuries and ABC's David Curley on the investigation under way on that scene in Mississippi. Rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the charter bus crushed and pushed down the tracks in the violent collision. Only a lucky few walked away unhurt but dazed like hundreds. The buss from Austin on a trip to a Biloxi casino with nearly fifty on board along with a three killed 35 were taken to the hospital. We're not sure about the trend that about the bus itself while stopped it. As had a vision problems are one. The chief says with the tourists stuck the eastbound freight train slammed into the bus pushing it 200 feet up the tracks before coming to arrest a witness says the crossing his elevated. And the bus became stuck unable to move. And then the crossing signals activate. That brought whales went up and over the track at in the center of the bus just. Stop right on the track in arms started coming down and they hit the bus. As survivors were rushed to hospitals officials were preparing to interview the bus driver. Federal investigators are on their way to the accident scene Biloxi is seen its share of crossing accidents in fact just two months ago delivery truck was hit. On that exact crossing by a train. David David cruelly with us tonight David thank you.

