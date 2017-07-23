Mixed messages from White House on talk of pardons

More
The president mentioned his power to pardon days before son-in-law Jared Kushner heads to Capitol Hill in the Russian meddling investigation.
2:55 | 07/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mixed messages from White House on talk of pardons

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48807980,"title":"Mixed messages from White House on talk of pardons","duration":"2:55","description":"The president mentioned his power to pardon days before son-in-law Jared Kushner heads to Capitol Hill in the Russian meddling investigation.","url":"/WNT/video/mixed-messages-white-house-talk-pardons-48807980","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.