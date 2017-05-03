Transcript for The moment a colorblind boy sees what he's been missing for the 1st time

Finally tonight, seeing things differently. The moment when a black and white world transformed for a little boy. Here's John donvan. Reporter: Being colorblind, and that's how Cayson irlbeck of Iowa was born, it's something you adapt to, and Cayson did. He's a ballplayer. He gets a kick out of spending time with his family. But he also wondered what he was missing. And so, when he heard about some special lenses that alter the light passing through them to make certain colors pop, he wanted to try them. Knowing they didn't work for everyone with his condition. We were concerned that he might be a little upset if they didn't work. Reporter: They worked for Cayson, and it rocked him. Can you see the differences? I can hear him start to kind of choke up, almost instantly realizing what he was seeing was real. Reporter: Rocked him in a such good way. Everything was so bright, it just popped out at me so well. Reporter: That he's almost dancing in this moment. When you put these glasses on it's like your life goes into high definition. Reporter: As for more practical benefits, well, there's getting dressed. It's easier on me, I don't have to pick out his outfits. Reporter: And there's what he sees now in his cereal bowl. It's colorful, yellow, green, a lot of stuff it looks like I want to eat, instead of just brown. Reporter: And then there's the thing he didn't exactly want to get out of bed for the other day, until his dad made him. And I was like, why are you waking me up? Reporter: Because during that dark dawn, that was a sunrise, which you do have to see, when the world looks new. John donvan, ABC news. We thank the irlbeck family for sharing that story. Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas. Have a great evening. Good night.

