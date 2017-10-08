Transcript for Motorcycle rider chases hit-and-run driver in California

We turn next tonight to the hit and run chase in California. A motorcycle rider witnessing a driver slam into several cars and then speeding away. That witness then racing after him, and tonight, authorities with a warning. Here's ABC's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: The daring highway chase -- Whoa. Reporter: Caught on camera. This black Mercedes sideswiping a car, slamming into others near San Bernardino, California. The badly damaged Mercedes took off. The rider's dramatic call to 911. I'm in pursuit of a hit and run driver. Reporter: The Mercedes losing its front bumper. His bumper just fell out and almost hit me. Reporter: The motorcyclist keeping a safe distance for 20 miles, until highway patrol finally takes over. I was wrong, I can't say nothing more. Reporter: Troopers say 62-year-old Nathanial Sylvester arrested, suspected of DUI. I didn't want to get involved, but I knew hi to do the right thing before he hurt or killed anybody else. Reporter: David, highway patrol doesn't recommend chasing down a hit-and- run suspect, but they're thankful this good samaritan was able to do it

