Transcript for Mounting tensions between Russia and US

Next to the mounting tensions between Russia and the U.S. Tonight, the Kremlin announcing the test launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile called by critics, Satan 2. Are they risk a new arms race? Martha Raddatz joins us now from Washington. And Martha, that new missile test comes as two planes are standing by ready to take off with expelled diplomats back to Moscow. Reporter: That's right, Tom. Those two Russian government planes landed at the airport. A U-Haul being unloaded next to it waiting for those 60 diplomats to get on board and get out of the country. All in response to the nerve agent attack on the former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain, and in Moscow, retaliati retaliation. It is 60 Americans being sent home. This as Russia released video of the test launch of a powerful new generation of nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles, but ABC news has confirmed that president trump warned Vladimir Putin earlier this month in a phone call, if you want to have an arms race, we can do that, but I'll win. Thing we want to think about, Tom. Strong words from the president. All right, Martha. Thank you.

