Transcript for Mueller impanels grand jury in Russia investigation

Good evening, and it's great to have you with us here on a Thursday night, and we begin tonight with new signs the special prosecutor looking into Russian meddling and any possible collusion with the trump campaign is now ramping up his investigation. The Wall Street journal reporting late today that Robert Mueller is putting a grand jury to work. Key questions, for how long now, and what evidence are they looking at? And the president's own attorney reacting a short time ago. ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl, leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, a sign the Russia investigation has entered an entirely new phase. T"the Wall Street journal" reporting special counsel Robert Mueller has empanelled a grand jury. The journal reports that grand jury has been secretly working for weeks as Mueller investigates whether president trump or any of his associates colluded with the Kremlin. The president's personal lawyer insists there is still no indication the president himself is a target. With respect to the empaneling of the grand jury, we have no reason to believe the president is under investigation here. Reporter: The news comes amid growing qutions about the trump tower meeting organized by Donald Trump Jr. With a Russian lawyer who he was told had dirt on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government. This week learned the president himself dictated don junior's initial response to that story, a misleading statement that said the meeting was primarily about Russian adoption. The president has denounced the entire Russia investigation as a witch hunt, acknowledging it was on his mind when he fired former FBI director James Comey. When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with trump and Russia is a made up story. Reporter: But today, the white house said, they are, quote, fully committed to cooperating with the special counsel. The president has told me he is even willing to testify under oath. So if Robert Mueller wanted to speak with you about that, you would be willing to talk to him? I would be glad to tell him exactly what I just told you, Jon. Reporter: But the president has also been trying to discredit Mueller. I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters. Some of them worked for Hillary Clinton. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous if you want to know the truth from that standpoint. Reporter: And now in another sign Mueller's probe is expanding, the special counsel recently hired Greg Andres, a former top justice department official, and expert on fraud and foreign bribery cases. Let's get to Jon at the white house tonight, and with Mueller's investigation now intensifying, there is a move from democratic and Republican senators to make sure he keeps his job? Reporter: There are two separate bills in the senate, with a democratic and Republican sponsor to prevent the president from firing Mueller without cause. These are a sign that if the president tried to fire Mueller, there would be an July heave on capitol hill, and that continues to say the president has no intention of firing the special counsel. Jon, thank you. In the meantime tonight, the

