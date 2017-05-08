Two murder suspects in custody after cross-country manhunt

More
Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren surrendered 9 days after a man was found stabbed to death in Lathem's home.
1:54 | 08/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Two murder suspects in custody after cross-country manhunt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49057880,"title":"Two murder suspects in custody after cross-country manhunt","duration":"1:54","description":"Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren surrendered 9 days after a man was found stabbed to death in Lathem's home.","url":"/WNT/video/murder-suspects-custody-cross-country-manhunt-49057880","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.