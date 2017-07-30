Transcript for Mystery deepens for missing Rocky Mountain treasure hunter

The timing couldn't be worse. Eva, thank you. A deadly new chapter in a treasure hunt mystery. A Colorado man found dead after he went missing. Friends say he was trying to solve a riddle, and cash in. Already two deaths tied to this hunt. Stephanie Ramos with the new details, and what the man who hid the treasure is saying. Reporter: Tonight, the mystery deepening around a missing treasure hunter who disappeared while looking for gold and jewels in the rocky mountains. 31-year-old Eric Ashby's friends say he moved to Colorado to find $2 million worth of treasure. Supposedly hidden by this man. New Mexico art dealer and collector, forest Fenn. The clues mapped out in Fenn's book, "The thrill of the chase." When somebody finds that chest, they're going to be shocked. Reporter: Police say a witness called 911 June 28th, saying a raft along the Arkansas river with multiple people in it capsized. Others got out. Ashby did not. But when police arrived, no one was there. Officials discovered human remains Friday afternoon. But they have not yet been identified. Something happened down there that day, and we just want answers. Reporter: The hunt for riches already blamed for two deaths. I want Mr. Fin to retrieve the treasure or call off the hunt after he retrieves the treasure. Fenn tells me he compiled a list of suggestions to make people safer when they go into the mountains. But regardless of the loss of life, he won't call off the treasure hunt. Tom. Stephanie Ramos with that new reporting tonight.

