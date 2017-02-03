Transcript for Nanny cam catches alleged thief in the act during a realtor's open house

Next tonight, to your money, and in particular, the warning when put your home on the market. Homeowners urged to be on alert, and tonight, new images from one family's home security camera to prove it. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight a warning for anyone putting their home on the market. Authorities in Vancouver, Washington are investigating an alleged burglary by this man. I watched three seconds of video. I watched him come out with latex gloves on and I'm like, he's robbing our house. Reporter: Travis Clarke was at work but watching his nanny cam live when he saw this man rifling through his cabinets. He had just allowed a real estate agent to show his home to potential buyers. I got him on camera taking prescription medication. Reporter: We've seen it before. This agent in Virginia using her access to a home to swipe medication right from the closet. Hello. Reporter: And this prospective buyer in Texas heads into the kitchen, opens a cupboard and pops something into her purse. But there are ways to avoid open season on your open home. Realtor Mike domino says he preps his clients for an open house. What you want to remove from the home are things that you absolutely cannot replace. That's something you want to consider putting in a safety deposit box. Reporter: He suggests keeping pocketbooks and prescriptions with you when your house is being shown.

