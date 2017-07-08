Transcript for Nashville mayor returns to work after her son's overdose death

We turn to the mayor of Nashville, a mother returning to work for the first time since the death of her son who died from an apparent drug overdose. It's a heartbreaking thing that so many families are struggling with. Here tonight, ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Nashville mayor Megan Barry, seen here today welcoming students back to school, says it broke her heart to lose her son to drugs. Our hearts will always be sad and empty because we can never replace our child. Reporter: Her only child, 22-year-old max Barry, is seen here supporting his mother on the day she was sworn in. And is seen here as a child in a photo his mother will certainly treasure forever. He was struggling with addiction, and died in Colorado from an overdose on July 29th. The new Normal for me is that I get to get up every day now and I don't get to ever talk to my son again. Reporter: In an emotional letter to her city, she shared how the knock on the door came at around 3:00 A.M. She thought it was a city issue, but we proceeded to receive the most devastating news a parent could ever hear. Her message tonight is that parents need help. If you see another child who is struggling, don't ever hesitate to pick up the phone and call that parent, and say "You're child needs help." Reporter: Every day the government says about 91 people die from opioid overdoses alone. David? We have to stay on it.

