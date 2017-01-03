Nashville police searching for suspect caught on surveillance video in nurse's death

More
Video footage shows a man appearing to check for unlocked doors just minutes before 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson was stabbed to death.
1:12 | 03/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nashville police searching for suspect caught on surveillance video in nurse's death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45844318,"title":"Nashville police searching for suspect caught on surveillance video in nurse's death","duration":"1:12","description":"Video footage shows a man appearing to check for unlocked doors just minutes before 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson was stabbed to death.","url":"/WNT/video/nashville-police-searching-suspect-caught-surveillance-video-nurses-45844318","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.