'The Great American Eclipse,' Monday, starting at 1 pm ET LIVE on ABC Watch the special live coverage, led by David Muir, of the first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous U.S. in 38 years. You can share your pictures to be a part of this historic event. "The Great American Eclipse" airs Monday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Total solar eclipse predicted to be 'biggest driver distraction' in history Federal and local authorities are expressing concern about traffic gridlock around the Aug. 21 eclipse and warning drivers to not operate a vehicle while wearing eclipse glasses.