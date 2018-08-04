National Guardsmen are heading to the US-Mexico border

Trump ordered the extra security after DHS says attempted border crossings have increased 200 percent since last year.
1:26 | 04/08/18

Transcript for National Guardsmen are heading to the US-Mexico border
taste of spring. Samanyou. Moving on to members of E National Guard working at the xico border. Here's Marcus E in Texas. Reporter: Tonight, the tr order, in Mo. Up to 4,000 National Guard troopsng to the /Mexico border. 250 here in Texas, in he rtment of homeland security is calling a growing migrant is. We've got a leaking boat on our border and we're all quibbling with much WATE in the boat, how fast we're bailing it out Reporter: Dhs says attempted border crossings incin 200%n March, compared to last year, when illegal Borde crossis were at historic lows. We know if they're murderkillers, ms-13. We're throwi them out by the ndreds. Reporter: Thesident, frustrated by lack of progress in building his wall, W sending in the guard. But the wly arriving troops N't work as law enforct, instead advising border patrol agents. This is where we welcom them. Reporteister Norma Pimentel runs this catholic charities G that assists migrants. She orried about the try presence. It' important top our country safe. But it's also important never overlook the human aspt of these families and their needs, and why they're Ng. Rorter: It's unclear ho long the National Guard troops will be G E border. Tom? Cus, thank you. Next tonight, a community

