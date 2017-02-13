Transcript for National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is under fire

We turn next tonight to several major developments from the white house. A key ally and one who has been openly critical of president trump and his travel ban came to the white house today. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau side by side with trump. As we come on tonight, breaking developments involving national security adviser, Mike Flynn, and an apology. Will it be enough to save his job? Here's our chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl. Reporter: As president trump welcomed Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to the white house, there in the front row his embattled national security adviser, Michael Flynn. ABC news has learned that Flynn has apologized to vice president pence for misleading him about the phone call with the Russian president in January. They had not imposed sanctions on Russia, and then he repeated it on national TV. What I can confirm is those conversations that happened to occur around the time that the United States took action to expel diplomats had nothing whatsoever to do with those sanctions. Reporter: But multiple sources to ABC news say the topic of sanctions did come up. Thank you very much. Reporter: Today, the president dodged questions about whether Flynn would keep his job, but later, kellyanne Conway offered the administration's first show of public support for Flynn since the story broke. General Flynn does enjoy the full confidence in the president. Reporter: This comes as president trump faces his first national security crisis. North Korea's launch of an intermediate range missile over the weekend. North Korea is a big, big problem, and we'll deal with that strongly. Reporter: This happened while trump was dining with the prime minister of Japan at mar-a-lago on Saturday night. National security aides rush in with the news as tourists snapped pictures. One mar-a-lago member putting it on Facebook. And this, holy moly! It was fascinating to watch the flurry of activity at dinner when the news came that north Korea had launched a missile in the direction of Japan. Wow, he wrote, the center of the action. The club imposed with the military aide he claimed carries the the nuclear football, writing, quote, this is Rick. He carries the football. The nuclear football. The briefcase, the contents of which are said to be used by the president of the United States to authorize a nuclear attack. Rick is the man. The scene prompted this from house democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi. There is no excuse for letting an international crisis play out in front of a bunch of country club members like dinner theater. And Jon Karl with us live from the white house. Those captured affidavit north Korea launched that missile causing to stir because so many people witnessed the huddle there. I want to get back too general Flynn because kellyanne Conway said late today he has the full confidence, the general does? Reporter: She did, but after that, the white house press secretary Sean spicer told reporters that the president is still evaluating the situation, and David, back to those photographs at mar-a-lago, spicer also told us there was absolutely no classified information discussed over that dinner, that the conversations about what happened with the launch happened in a secure location at a different time. All right, Jon Karl with us again tonight. Thanks as always.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.