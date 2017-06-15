Nationwide manhunt continues for two escaped inmates in Georgia

More
Plus, jurors continue to deliberate for the third day in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.
0:43 | 06/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nationwide manhunt continues for two escaped inmates in Georgia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48068715,"title":"Nationwide manhunt continues for two escaped inmates in Georgia","duration":"0:43","description":"Plus, jurors continue to deliberate for the third day in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.","url":"/WNT/video/nationwide-manhunt-continues-escaped-inmates-georgia-48068715","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.