2 Navy pilots found after jet crashes off Florida coast

More
Officials said the F/A-18 fighter jet was approaching Naval Air Station Key West.
0:17 | 03/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Navy pilots found after jet crashes off Florida coast
To be index and two navy pilots have now been found after a jet crashed off Florida's coast to navy officials confirming an FA eighteen jet. Crashed late today into the water on its approach to naval air station Key West to pilots objecting. Their condition though we still unknown we'll keep you posted here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53758788,"title":"2 Navy pilots found after jet crashes off Florida coast","duration":"0:17","description":"Officials said the F/A-18 fighter jet was approaching Naval Air Station Key West.","url":"/WNT/video/navy-pilots-found-jet-crashes-off-florida-coast-53758788","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.