Transcript for NBA player makes surprise visit to site of deadly school shooting

Finally tonight here, "America strong." The NBA star, the high school, and a much-welcomed visit. Dwyane wade! Reporter: Dwyane wade, the star player, returning to the Miami heat, showing up at Stoneman Douglas high school. On their feet, cheering high fives for the player who has been with them since the tragedy. I'm so excited to be back in this city. Reporter: Back with a message for this school. I'm inspired by all of you. Reporter: Inspired by the student, and the young man, one of the 17 lives lost, Joaquin Oliver. Dwyane wade learned that his parents buried in his favorite player's Jersey, Dwyane wade's. You're going to make me cry. It's emotional even thinking about that, his parents felt that was something that he wanted. So, I take a lot of pride in what I've done in this state. And what I've meant for the youth. Reporter: Wade tweeting, rest in peace. I dedicate my return to the heat to you. Tonight, after the surprise visit to school today, tweeting, I just had a great conversation with students. These young adults get it. They understand the power of their voices. Be strong, all the way, right? Dwyane wade, vowing not to forget the high school students. Us, too. Thanks for watching. I'm David Muir. Stay safe if you're [captioning performed by the national captioning institute, which is responsible for its caption content and accuracy.

