Transcript for Newly-Confirmed Education Secretary Betsy Devos Blocked From Entering DC School

with the Russian ambassador violated the law. Thank you. President trump's education secretary making her first official visit to a public school. There was anger boiling over at town halls across the country. Here's Mary Bruce. I ?? Reporter: A rough start for new education secretary Betsy Devos. Protesters physically blocking her way as she tries to enter a D.C. Public school. Devos is one of president trump's most controversial cabinet picks confirmed by the senate only after the vice president cast a historic tie-breaking vote. She's been criticized for never attending public school or teaching at one. But she's not the only one feeling heat. Frustration with Washington spilling out in town halls across the country. Republican congress members facing the backlash. All: Do your job! Do your job! Do your job! Reporter: In Utah, Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz met with boos. Chaffetz led some of those investigations into Hillary Clinton posting this picture shaking hands with her on inauguration day, with the caption, "So pleased she is not the president." Now confronting 1,000 fed-up voters angry with the new administration. Given the choice before us, I say by far Donald Trump was the better choice. Reporter: Similar scenes playing out from Tennessee. Reporter: To Illinois. And Georgia. All: Shame! Shame! Shame! Reporter: In California. Congressman Tom Mcclintock coming out, but with police protection. You want to take away my coverage and have nothing to replace it with. Reporter: We asked the house speaker. Are you concerned that you need to not just present a plan, but sell it to the American people quickly? We cherish the first amendment, and people who are concerned and anxious, we want them to know that we want to listen to their concerns. We're going to be going out and talking about what our plan is. Some real uncomfortable moments across the country. Mary, Devos did finally make it into the school. Reporter: Yes, meeting with school administrators. Obama's education secretary, saying let's all agree she really needs to be in public schools.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.