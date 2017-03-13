Transcript for Newly released surveillance video with Michael Brown raises questions

There is new unrest to report in Ferguson, Missouri after the release of new surveillance video showing Michael Brown the day he was fatally shot by officer Darren Wilson back in 2014. That video shown in a new documentary film raising questions about whether he robbed a convenience store, and that was edited. Police are releasing the full, unedited version. ABC's Steve osunsami in Ferguson. Reporter: Different people are seeing different things tonight in this newly released video from this Ferguson liquor store. Keep your eye on the box of cigarillos. That's Michael Brown Jr. The night before he was killed in 2014 by a city police officer. A filmmaker and brown's family says what he's doing here is trading the carton of smokes for marijuana. And they believe that he leaves the carton in the store, hoping to come get it later. That's not stealing the store. Reporter: That interpretation matters because of this video that authorities released days after the shooting. The next morning, brown is back at the store in what police have always described as a strong arm robbery, his one hand grabbing the cigars, his other on the storekeeper's neck. The picture they painted of my nephew was not right. Reporter: Tonight the store is adamant they don't do layaway, and they have released the full video they say shows there was no exchange for drugs. He is going to argue clerk because the clerk will held him no. Get out of my store. Reporter: The prosecutor who refused to charge Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson agrees with the store. The suggestion he is coming back to pick up what he bartered for is just stupid. Reporter: Something that must be said, no matter what happened ait store behind me, it doesn't shed any new light on the confrontation a took lace between the officer and Michael Brown. This changes nothing legally. David?

