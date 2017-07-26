Transcript for Newly released video shows inmates escaping jail

We turn next to other news tonight and to newly released video of an escape. Recorded by the inmates themselves accuse of murder and attempted murder. The three men escaping a maximum security wing, and kayna Whitworth is with us tonight. Reporter: Their video starts inside the maximum security wing inside the jail. Set to the song "Under pressure." It's filmed by three inmates using a contraband cell phone, and this first hand view of to their escape last year now surfacing through an attorney connected to the case. The alleged mastermind even narrates. As far as setup goes, well, we had a duffel bag and a back bag full of stuff. He sawed off a bed leg, and then lifts a metal screen to get out, and then gives a thumbs up to the camera. Set to the theme O of "Mission: Impossible." You can see their journey through the jail walls along a makeshift ladder. Eventually, they get to the roof. Authorities say the fugitives cut and moved aside that barbed wire and repelled down the building. The three men were being held in jail from charges ranged from murder, ait wanted murder, kidnapping and torture. They were found miles away in Santa Cruz, and holed up in a van in San Francisco. Friday night in San Francisco. Reporter: Where two of the suspects were later caught. The third surrendered to police. After eight days on the run, all three were back in jail where they remain. Also facing several more charges related to their case. Thanks. Next new gots this evening

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.