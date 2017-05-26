-
Now Playing: Toddler Who Survived Florida Boat Crash Heads Home From Hospital
-
Now Playing: Boat Crashes Into San Diego Dock
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton speaks to graduating students at her alma mater
-
Now Playing: Storm threat causes delays and cancellations
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande vows to perform again in Manchester after devastating suicide bombing
-
Now Playing: Newlywed mother goes missing during boating accident near the Bahamas
-
Now Playing: City bus crashes into warehouse in Detroit
-
Now Playing: American company owned and operated by veterans turns symbol of freedom into work of art
-
Now Playing: 'Climate stress' and the next global conflict
-
Now Playing: South Carolina serial killer pleads guilty
-
Now Playing: Thieves dressed as construction workers steal more than $850K from Brooklyn jewelry store
-
Now Playing: Former President Obama plays golf at St. Andrews
-
Now Playing: Blue Angels fly over Naval Academy graduation
-
Now Playing: Police searching for 'bad neighbor' who unplugged bounce house with children inside
-
Now Playing: 2nd graders bombard beloved security guard with hugs before summer
-
Now Playing: High school sweethearts marry following cancer diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Man arrested at Phoenix Comicon carrying guns, knives
-
Now Playing: Mark Zuckerberg gives Harvard commencement address
-
Now Playing: Are fidget spinners safe for your kids?
-
Now Playing: Fireworks ignite inside grocery store, prompting evacuation