NFL draft pick celebrating an unbelievable triumph against the odds

More
Shaquem Griffin, who was born without a left hand, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.
1:51 | 04/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL draft pick celebrating an unbelievable triumph against the odds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54816333,"title":"NFL draft pick celebrating an unbelievable triumph against the odds","duration":"1:51","description":"Shaquem Griffin, who was born without a left hand, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.","url":"/WNT/video/nfl-draft-pick-celebrating-unbelievable-triumph-odds-54816333","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.