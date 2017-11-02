Transcript for NFL and NCAA Issue Warnings Over Transgender 'Bathroom Bills'

The NFL issuing warnings tonight over those so-called bathroom bills involving transgender people. The NFL telling Texas if it passes its proposal, the state may not be rewarded any more super bowls. An update on the tense situation at the nation's tallest dam. Water now flowing over the emergency spillway at rain-swollen Orville dam in northern California, the main spillway damaged so the water can't be routed there. No threat, though, of flooding in neighboring towns. And finally, were you looking up last night? A partial lunar eclipse. Turning the moon a deeper gray. If you can see it. Not as spectacular as a full eclipse but still something to see. Adding to the show the fly by of a comet. You needed binoculars to see that one.

