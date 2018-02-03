Transcript for Nor'easter grounds flights, halts trains along East Coast

You and the team stay safe. As you mentioned, thousands of flights canceled, and amtrak tonight, paralyzed. Here's ABC's David Kerley on that part of the story. Reporter: This is the story of the storm in whipping winds in D.C. Southwest 5875. Main main 2000. Reporter: So hard to land and take off, American airlines is suspending flights at JFK for the rest of the night. Laguardia, where the wind peeled the roof off the building, suffered a suspension earlier. More than 3,000 flights canceled by midday. The winds have been relentless gusting 40, 50, 60 miles an hour, and are expected to affect flights into tomorrow. In the air, jets moved by turbulence. One pilot included in his weather report, this. Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up. Pilots were on the verge of throwing up. Even passengers lined up for takeoff, got the bad news. We're going to hang out for awhile, and see if they die down, but they are not forecast to really another much later tonight. Minneapolis, canceled and canceled. And it's also canceled -- everything is canceled. Reporter: And not just in the air. Rail stations flooded. Amtrak saying the inclimate weather forced it to shut down between Boston and Washington, D.C. Nothing worse than being a passenger coming down on the planes of course, and all the wind. You're live at Reagan national airport, and major cancellations. Amtrak shutdowndown, and it will be an ugly weekend for travel er ers trapped. Reporter: It issers David, and it will probably take the entire weekend for the pilots to get back on schedule, and amtrak has trees covering the tracks even south of Washington. It's going to take some time to clear those tracks as well. What a mess indeed. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.