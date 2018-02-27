Transcript for Possible nor'easter headed for the East Coast

Next, two dangerous storm systems we're following at this hour. More rain in the flood zone from Louisiana all the way up to Michigan. And tonight, a possible nor'easter now targeting the east coast. Homes under water in plainfield, Michigan. Michigan's grand river swamping this concrete mixer. And the Ohio river creeping up over the great American ballpork, home of the Cincinnati reds. It continues to get worse there. Let's get right to rob Marciano, tracking that, as well as this possible nor'easter tonight. Reporter: Hey, David. The southern part of this system is already bringing rain to the flood zone. You see the red highlighted rivers, they are already over their banks. Going to be crossing the Mississippi river valley tomorrow and severe storms re-emerging across the arklatex. Rain/snow, Chicago, Detroit. Then we get into the northeast, after four to five inches of rain falls across the mid south. We're not exactly should be where the track of this nor'easter is going to be, but we're confident it's going to be a large and powerful system on Friday. Friday morning for that come mute. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.