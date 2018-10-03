Transcript for A possible third nor'easter in under two weeks approaching

big show, ABC's Jon Karl goes one-on-one with white house principal deputy press secretary Raj shah. To the weather, in Massachusetts, crews continue to repair downed power lines and clean up debris following the first two nor'easter jolts. Now bracing for a possible third. Sam champion joining us now. Are we going to get hit again? Tom, everything you just said is why there's so much about this storm. Let's get to the boards and we'll show you exactly what we know. So, on Sunday, we first say that we'll start to see our low form in the southeast. Very wet and soaking day on Sunday. For the northeast, it's a dry day on suntd. Monday, 7:00 A.M., coastal low forming off the coast of the Carolinas. We're really confident in this time period that's about where the low forms. There will be some snow coming from Tennessee all the way into eastern Kentucky and also in the mountains of Virginia. Monday at 7:00 P.M., an area of time where we don't know anything about the storm yet. Some models are shifting it now a little bit closer to the west. That would mean, as you said, our third nor'easter delivering plowable snow right along the coastline. By tomorrow at this time we'll have this storm locked in. Sam, thanks so much.

