Transcript for North Carolina couple adopts 4 siblings

Finally, America strong. The Charlotte couple with a surprise for their family. Tammy and drew waltz from Charlotte, North Carolina. Taking in four siblings, three boys and a girl, ages 8 to 11, over Christmas last year. They are orphans from eastern Europe who came to live with them temporarily during the holidays through a nonprofit. Together for five weeks, they instantly bonded. And when it was time to say good-bye, the waltzes say their home, their lives, felt empty. They stayed in touch and began to talk about adoption. The kids were overjoyed. And when Tammy and drew decided to give them a permanent home, they began to tell their friends and family, and they recorded each of their responses. This soon to be great-grandma came first. You're going to be a great-grandma. Times four. We're adopting. Reporter: Family friends. In some cases, Tammy and drew gave them a line to say on camera, but they didn't know why until it hit them. Congratulations, you're adopting. You're adopting! You are? Oh, my gosh! I'm so happy. I'm your aunt. You're going to love me. Reporter: The reactions, surprised, stunned, overjoyed, overcome. And tonight, those new parents getting ready. Hey, David, it's drew and Tammy checking in. So excited to be on the show tonight. Reporter: We're excite D, too. After learning those children could be here in time for the holidays. We really just did this video to show the kids how much we love them, but not just us, but our friends and family love them. Can't wait for the big arrival. I'll see you here tomorrow.

