Transcript for North Carolina pharmacy hit with flu shot requests after child's death

warning about the flu, and the death of a 6-year-old girl with flu-like symptoms who did not have the flu vaccine and late today, the new study just out raising new concerns about the flu and your risk of heart attack in that first week after you're diagnosed. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, this north Carolina pharmacy inundated with flu shot requests after local 6-year-old Emily grace Muth, who wasn't vaccinated, died within four days of getting sick. Just the idea of having your kid pass away from something like the flu is just terrifying. Reporter: Emily grace's parents say just hours after paramedics visited their home, their daughter's symptoms worsened. She was breathing a little bit heavier than she was. And all of sudden she just raised up and went back down. And I noticed that -- I'm like, "Emily, Emily," and then I noticed she wasn't breathing. Reporter: At least 30 children have died so far this flu season. What we're finding is that there is such a thing as immune overload, where their immune system basically goes into overdrive and unfortunately, the cells actually start attacking the healthy cells. Reporter: And a new study just out tonight in "The new England journal of medicine" suggesting heart attacks in adults over the age of 35 are six times as likely in the week following a positive flu test. And David, that study supporting what doctors have long suspected, that getting the flu can trigger heart issues. Another reason doctors say it is important to get that flu shot. David? All right, Linzie, thank you.

