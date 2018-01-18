Transcript for North Carolina reporting more than 2,300 crashes due to icy roads

Next tonight, that deadly winter storm from the south all the way up to the northeast. At least 15 lives lost from the snow and then the deep freeze that followed. The driving has been treacherous. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami again tonight. Reporter: Here's how icy the roads are. As far south as Tampa today, a highway worker is seen here slipping on the ice. The expressway had to be closed. Michigan state police are warning drivers tonight to slow down with this alarming video. They were responding to a wreck on the ice when this happened. No one here was hurt, but already this week, 15 people have died on icy roads. Most of them in the south, where there are fewer snowplows or salt trucks. This driver was lucky he walked away. When I hit the ice, I knew I was done. Are you okay? Oh, yeah, I'm fine. Reporter: South of Atlanta, a salt truck driver died today, hit by this freight train on his way back to the salt yard. In North Carolina, they report more than 2,300 crashes. And at the airports, hundreds of weather delays in Raleigh, Charlotte and Atlanta. Take a look. This is a road in Atlanta where the drivers couldn't get past the ice. They're here now, trying to set their bumper cars free. The road is closed tonight. David? Steve, thank you.

