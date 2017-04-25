-
Now Playing: Another American detained in North Korea
-
Now Playing: Solving the North Korea problem
-
Now Playing: North Korea has yet to charge American Tony Kim with a crime
-
Now Playing: Protest against Ivanka Trump at Women's Economic Summit in Berlin
-
Now Playing: US may expand electronics ban on flights from Europe
-
Now Playing: Acrobat joins Venezuelans staging massive sit-in to protest government
-
Now Playing: The Syrian tour guides of Berlin
-
Now Playing: 'Perfect' viewing conditions for aurora over lake
-
Now Playing: Truck colliding with car caught on dashcam
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley reacts to French election results
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks to leaders of China and Japan about the North Korea nuclear threat
-
Now Playing: Candidate Marine LePen, often compared to Trump, advances in French election
-
Now Playing: Arrests, cars burned in French election protests
-
Now Playing: French election will be 'major test' for populism
-
Now Playing: Has Trump changed the world, or has the world changed Trump?
-
Now Playing: American is detained in North Korea
-
Now Playing: What's at stake in the French presidential election
-
Now Playing: On the scene at Champs-Élysées a day after deadly attack
-
Now Playing: Paris police killer suspect identified, had criminal history
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown looms ahead