Transcript for North Korea promises more 'gift packages' for the United States

North Korea after its powerful nuclear bomb test tonight promising more quote. Gift packages for the United States. That threat as concerns are now growing that the north is preparing for another Intercontinental ballistic missile test. ABC's chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran reporting in from Seoul South Korea tonight. Did a show of firepower off the Korean coast the South Korean navy conducting live fire exercises while south of Seoul more advanced US made it. Any missile batteries were being deployed. And president trump after approving South Korea's request for more powerful warheads on its own missiles signaled that more hardware it's on the way to the region tweeting. I am allowing Japan and South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States. North Korea's response a gleeful threat an official describing that massive nuclear test as a gift package for the US the years Souter received. More teeth to picketers and hijacking US ambassador Nikki haley's words saying if the US debt begging for war. The tensions escalate many South Koreans feel helpless Hong stronghold showing us his family photos his relatives in the northeast. Saying it's about family for Koreans not politics and sending an emotional message to the White House. Publicly my dog I plead with president trump he says just aren't talking tough and he had to move towards a peaceful resolution kinda. And Terry Moran joins us now from Seoul and Terry Russian president Vladimir Putin now would the warning for the US to tone down the rhetoric. That's right David President Putin suggesting that belligerent isn't gonna work with the north Koreans he says they will eat grass before they give up their nuclear program and he urged. Dialogue to solve this crisis David Terry Moran witness from Seoul again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.