-
Now Playing: Dangers and implications of North Korea hydrogen bomb
-
Now Playing: Seniors going back to school
-
Now Playing: Index: 80 major wildfires burn out West, growing to more than 10,000 acres
-
Now Playing: Flood-damaged vehicles abandoned in Harvey's floodwaters
-
Now Playing: North Korea promises more 'gift packages' for the United States
-
Now Playing: Congress has heavy workload
-
Now Playing: White House to end DACA in 6 months
-
Now Playing: Bracing for the wrath of Hurricane Irma in parts of the Caribbean and Florida
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Irma gets closer, and Florida officials sound the alarm to get out of its way and prepare
-
Now Playing: Tracking Hurricane Irma as it moves through the Caribbean and toward Florida
-
Now Playing: Trump to decide on the Dreamer program
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Irma grows to Category 4
-
Now Playing: Rising from the ruins of Hurricane Harvey
-
Now Playing: Several injured at Philadelphia block party
-
Now Playing: Major flooding crisis continues in Houston
-
Now Playing: South Korea responds to North Korea's largest nuclear test
-
Now Playing: Countless acts of heroism and kindness in the wake of Hurricane Harvey
-
Now Playing: Harvey triggers major spike in gas prices nationwide
-
Now Playing: Stunning court decision in Penn State hazing death
-
Now Playing: New developments in the mystery attacks of US diplomats in Cuba