North Korea test-fires missile that broke up shortly into flight

More
Reports that North Korea launched a missile a day after President Trump expressed that a failure in diplomacy could mean war.
2:43 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea test-fires missile that broke up shortly into flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47096065,"title":"North Korea test-fires missile that broke up shortly into flight","duration":"2:43","description":"Reports that North Korea launched a missile a day after President Trump expressed that a failure in diplomacy could mean war.","url":"/WNT/video/north-korea-test-fires-missile-broke-shortly-flight-47096065","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.