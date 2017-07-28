Transcript for North Korea's latest missile launch splashes down in the Sea of Japan

breaking developments involving North Korea, tonight, they have launched an icbm and tonight X experts now saying this missile went higher and further than before. Could this missile reach cities on the east coast? Possibly New York or D.C. Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: The missile icbm airborne for close to 45 minutes before splashing down in the sea of Japan. It looks like this thing could go about 10,000 kilometers, that mean from north Korea they could hit most of the United States. Reporter: Meaning not just Hawaii where they are already putting out safety warnings but Seattle, Los Angeles and possibly, even Washington, D.C., and New York. Like the missile launched on July 4th, this icbm was blasted straight into space. But they can angle it for distance instead of altitude. This miss sil went higher and flew farther than the July 4th test. Getting close is all that's needed. Reporter: The U.S. And south Korea responded tonight by conducting their own missile exercises, something they did after the July 4th test to little effect. Martha with us live again. The amount of time this missile was in the air, the distance that you put out, really concern those watching closely. We still know that North Korea's main goal here is trying to get a nuclear weapon on top of one of those missile and that's right, David, while a thought that technology would be years away, it's reported that U.S. Officials have concluded if a confidential assessment that North Korea could have a nuclear-capable icbm by next year. President trump said he would not let that happen. Martha, thank you.

