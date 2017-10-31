Transcript for NYC on high alert

threat tonight. But millions are out for Halloween, and the annual parade in Manhattan. Major steps are being taken tonight to protect families. But the parade, they say, will go on. ABC's linsey Davis here in new York tonight. Reporter: Tonight, police in New York City are on high alert, deploying more officers around the city. You'll see them in the airports, you'll see them in the tunnels. It's not because there's any evidence of any ongoing threat or any additional threat, it is just out of vigilance and out of -- out of caution. Reporter: Security stepped up tonight on the night millions of parents and children are out on the streets trick or treating. The scene of that attack, just blocks away from greenwich village, where tens of thousands are expected at the annual Halloween parade. That parade is going forward tonight with heavy police presence. More police officers, heavy weapons teams, blocker vehicles on the street leading to the route, as well as more sand trucks. There's also heavy weapons teams being deployed throughout the city at iconic locations. Reporter: The NYPD has been long prepared for the possibility of vehicle attacks. Beefing up security around public events and high profile targets. Officials tonight are urging the people of New York to stand strong in the face of terror. The bottom line is, we are going to go about our business in this city, we're not going to be deterred. Linsey Davis with us tonight. She's in sometimes square. And New York City is still going forward with the parade, but they are tacking additional precautions tonight. Reporter: They are, David. In fact, parade argue nicers recently tweeted out, assuring people, telling them to get their costumes ready, to come out and enjoy. And many people right here in times square, we're seeing a lot of costumes, we're also seeing a lot of police. And David, officials are telling people, just to live by the idea of if you see something, say something. It's still going to be an unsettling night ahead.

