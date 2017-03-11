Transcript for NYC remains strong after deadly truck attack

. Finally tonight here our persons of the week. New York City tested this week and once again responding with strength and resilience. This week a city tested, a city strong overnight a vigil gathering on that bike path lighting candles. That path has reopened. New yorkers returning to send a message. Eric Fleming honoring the victims. That Halloween parade this week marching on. The NYPD keeping them safe. Oh, my god. Are you okay? Oh, my god. Reporter: On that school bus students, one of them 17 determined to get back to school the next day to keep his perfect attendance and he did. His mother proud. To see that he's unhurt is such a relief. Reporter: And the officer, 28-year-old Ryan Nash just five years on the force shooting the suspect. Although I feel we were just doing our job like thousands of officers do every day, I'm grateful for the recognition we have received. Reporter: Recognition from the police commissioner who told me that Nash and his partner acted with bravery. The NYPD stepped up and stopped this threat immediately. Reporter: They did. He doesn't consider himself a hero. And you have the opportunity to talk to NYPD cops, pretty humble human beings. So we choose that hero officer and his partner and new yorkers who proved how a city comes together in the face of ter ore. I'm David Muir and hope to see you back here on Monday. Good night.

