NYC terror suspect did a dry run of vehicle attack: Prosecutors

More
Sayfullo Saipov considered flying an ISIS black flag on the back of the truck during the attack, prosecutors say, like on the trucks ISIS features in its propaganda videos.
2:45 | 11/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC terror suspect did a dry run of vehicle attack: Prosecutors

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50897555,"title":"NYC terror suspect did a dry run of vehicle attack: Prosecutors","duration":"2:45","description":"Sayfullo Saipov considered flying an ISIS black flag on the back of the truck during the attack, prosecutors say, like on the trucks ISIS features in its propaganda videos.","url":"/WNT/video/nyc-terror-suspect-dry-run-vehicle-attack-prosecutors-50897555","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.