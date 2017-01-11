Transcript for NYPD mounts massive show of force around New York City after terrorist attack

You can, of course, see the police present right here over my shoulder. That's the intersection where the school bus collided with the pickup truck barrelling down that path. And New York's police commissioner, James o'neill, took me to the crime scene just a short time ago. And we begin with one of the biggest concerns right here in New York. Is the suspect a lone wolf, or did he have help? Are you concerned that the suspect wasn't acting alone? That's always a concern, whenever there's a terrorist event, that's part of the -- that's a major part of the investigation, to make sure th that, even though he's here alone, who supported him. Reporter: Is there a chance he had help in the U.S.? Don't know. That's part of the investigation. Reporter: Commissioner, I know this was a major concern for law enforcement, that there would come a time that someone would use a vehicle as a weapon. How do you protect people against that? It's difficult. It's a free and open society. But we do it by being able to effectively investigate. We do it by having uniformed presence throughout New York City. You go to times square, any of the major hubs, there's, you know, tens, dozens, maybe hundreds of cops. Reporter: Was he on your radar? He's -- he might have been connected to some people that we were looking at. Reporter: Is there any fear that he was overlooked? Again, that's part of what we're going to look at. To make sure it didn't happen. Reporter: Commissioner, this is the bike path right behind that you he came barrelling down? Sure is. Reporter: How many blocks did this guy barrel down this bike path? He came in at Huston street around four minutes after three. He ended up down here at eight minutes after three. It's about eight-tenths of a mile. From chamber street up to Huston street. Reporter: Then the commissioner shows us where the school bus turned off the highway, and right into the path of that pickup truck. The bus was coming down the highway and turning right here. Turning right here and the pickup truck was coming down the bike path. Right where you see it. Reporter: And the bus actually spun the pickup this way? Yeah. Reporter: Commissioner, we learned about that note in the truck left behind, ISIS would endure forever. Are you fearful of more isis-inspired attacks here in your city? This is part of our job. It used to be it was about traditional crime. Now, it's about fighting terrorism this is what we do every day. Reporter: How would you describe the suspect who ended his rampage right here? A deranged individual, and part of the investigation is going to see if there was a connection to anyone else here. I mean, just -- look at what he did yesterday. And look at who he attacked. You know, this was a cowardly act. Reporter: Tonight, you can't say for sure that he was acting alone? Again, David, that's part of the investigation. Reporter: Commissioner, thank you. Any time. Thank you. New York City's police commissioner with us just moments ago. President trump, meanwhile, facing the first isis-related

