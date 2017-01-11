Transcript for NYPD officer ends New York City rampage

America strong. New York City police officer Ryan Nash, 28 years old, answering the call. This image tonight, the moment the deadly rampage ended. Also in that picture, a hero who stopped the suspect. 28-year-old NYPD officer Ryan Nash, just five years on the force, kneeling beside that suspect. Late today, officer Nash describing his role. Although I feel that we were just doing our job, like thousands of officers do every day, I understand the importance of yesterday's events and the role we played and I'm grateful for the recognition. Reporter: Recognition for what he did, after police say that suspect emerged from that smoking pickup truck, holding what appeared to be two weapons, waving them as he weaves in and out of traffic. Officer Nash was on the scene because of a call just 30 minutes earlier to a school right nearby. He fired when the suspect would not drop those fake weapons. Today, the commissioner telling me he and his partner acted with bravery. Once again, NYPD stepped up and stopped this immediately. Reporter: They absolutely did. He doesn't consider himself a hero, though. No. Answering the call. And we thank you for watching here on a Wednesday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good

